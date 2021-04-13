COVID-19: This University In Northeast Requiring Students Be Vaccinated Before Fall Semester

With the recent expansion of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut and around the country, at least one university in the state is requiring all students to receive a vaccine prior to returning to campus for the fall semester.

Wesleyan University in Middletown announced this week that the decision was made to allow for all to return to "residential life and the close-knit, stimulating campus environment so meaningful to all of us."

Exceptions to the rule would be those who have approved medical or religious reasons, the university added.

For students who are currently on campus, Wesleyan and the Community Health Center will sponsor a clinic, with times to be announced due to the FDA review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"Wesleyan is working with our partner, the Community Health Center, on alternatives," the university said. "Details regarding the clinic will be provided later."

The university said that all students will need to Every student will need to verify their vaccination status with the school prior to arrival.

"With all students fully vaccinated before Arrival Day in the fall, our campus community will be closer to achieving much-desired herd immunity," they said. "This will also improve our chances of enjoying a more 'normal' semester— perhaps even one filled again with 'supportive intimacy rather than social distancing.'"

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.