COVID-19: SUNY Purchase Delays Return To Campus Amid Surge Of New Cases

With the Omicron variant running wild across Westchester, school officials announced that they will be delaying the return of students to campus at SUNY Purchase.

Citing a better chance of restarting classes smoothly, officials announced that students will be delayed in their return to school by nearly two weeks as the number of new COVID-19 cases mount.

The move comes on the heels of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stating that all students accessing SUNY campuses for the spring semester must be vaccinated and receive their booster shots once they are eligible.

There will also be mandatory pre-testing before students return to campus. Flu shots have also been recommended.

The first new day of class is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 31, with Spring Break still planned for the week of April 11.

“After many thoughtful conversations about the academic needs of our students and the current COVID caseload in our region, we have decided to adjust the academic calendar to begin almost two weeks later than our original start date,” SUNY officials stated.

“Our plan for the spring semester prioritizes in-person learning and the health and safety of our community. The plan will also include a full spring break, which we understand is important for the mental health and wellness of the community.”

According to SUNY Purchase, as of Thursday, Jan. 6, there were 18 active COVID-19 cases among students, while 32 employees were being monitored after contracting the virus.

“This plan, which has been approved by SUNY, will hopefully allow us to get past the peak of the current spike of cases,” officials stated. “It also gives our community more time to obtain tests, which we know is a challenge right now.

“As per the Governor’s mandate on booster shots, it also gives students more time to obtain booster shots as they become eligible, as required.”

