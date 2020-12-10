COVID-19: Student At Area School Tests Positive

Another student in the Hudson Valley has tested positive for COVID-19, though it is unclear whether any buildings will have to be temporarily closed.

The Warwick Valley Central School District issued a letter to parents over the weekend alerting them that a student at Park Avenue Elementary tested positive for the virus on Friday, Oct. 9.

Officials said the student was last at the building on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and the district is working with the Orange County Department of Health to determine the next steps moving forward.

Contact tracing is ongoing, and students and staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19 have been contacted. They will be quarantined through at least Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Park Avenue Elementary School was closed for the Columbus Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 12, but was scheduled to open as scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

In the Warwick Valley Central School District, there have now been positive cases reported in students in Sanfordville Elementary School and Warwick Valley High School.

Warwick Valley Schools Superintendent David Leach said that due to privacy laws, the district will not release the name of any infected staff member or student once it receives confirmation of a positive case from the Department of Health.

“While the use of social media platforms offers many benefits, it continues to be a challenge when inaccurate information spreads quickly,” Leach added. “Often this information is not verified or fact-checked.

“To keep all stakeholders fully informed, New York State’s COVID Report Card is updated daily,” he continued. “Any difference in the number of cases reported by the district and laboratories reflects infected students who are residing within the district but not attending our schools.”

