COVID-19: Seven Staffers, 14 Students Quarantined From Hudson Valley School

The latest confirmed positive COVID-19 case in a Westchester school district has forced nearly two dozen students and staffers into a temporary quarantine.

New Rochelle interim Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero issued an alert to the community late on Monday, Nov. 16 regarding the latest positive case in the district, this time in a student at George M. Davis Jr. Elementary School.

Marrero said that the student was last in the building on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and became symptomatic the following day. The results from his test were returned on Monday night.

In response to the new test, Marrero said that seven staff members and 14 students were determined to have had close contact with the infected person, and have been notified and advised to enter a precautionary quarantine.

The latest announcement comes after there were multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases in multiple New Rochelle schools.

Marrero noted that the student’s class had already switched to remote learning while the tests were pending due to previous cases in the building.

Following the positive test, custodial crews are in the process of conducting a deep cleaning and sanitizing any areas of the school building that may have been exposed.

“Please be aware: It is still vitally important for staff members and parents of students to report all positive cases to the district,” Marrero reiterated. “This is the only way we can ensure that we are responding appropriately to this ever-changing health crisis."

