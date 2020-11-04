COVID-19: School Closes, 20 Quarantined After Two Students Test Positive In Area

Another Hudson Valley school will temporarily transition back to remote learning after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

Monroe-Woodbury Central School District officials announced that two students have tested positive at the middle school, forcing 20 students and staffers into temporary quarantine as they conducted contact tracing.

As a result of the uptick in cases, the Monroe-Woodbury Middle School switched to distance learning for the remainder of the week, with students and teachers returning to the classroom on Monday, Nov. 9.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus has been contacted by the district. Custodial crews have also been called in to sanitize and disinfect the building.

“I recognize that these continual changes create additional stress for some families,” Monroe-Woodbury Schools Superintendent Elsie Rodriguez said. “We will continue to do our best to keep you updated as information becomes available from the health department.”

