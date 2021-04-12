Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Schools

COVID-19: NY State To Provide Colleges, Universities Vaccines Directly

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at his COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 12 at Suffolk Community College.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at his COVID-19 briefing on Monday, April 12 at Suffolk Community College. Photo Credit: ny.gov

In an effort to get younger people vaccinated, New York State will begin shipping allocations of COVID-19 vaccines directly to colleges and universities.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state hopes to get all students vaccinated before the end of the school year, and will take the opportunity to use schools’ facilities to distribute the vaccine.

Making note that the positive COVID-19 infection rate among New Yorkers between the ages of 18 and 24 is up about five percent, Cuomo said that it’s time to turn the state’s attention to that age group.

 “(The infection rate) was at about 9 percent, but now it’s up around 14 percent,” he said. “Well, we were focused on older people, that was the priority, and science says that younger people deal with it better, and that’s all true.

“But now the numbers are going up, so we have to get people vaccinated, and we want to get students vaccinated before the end of the school year.”

In an effort to expedite the vaccination process, Cuomo said that the state will begin to send doses directly to colleges and universities, which can then administer them to the students before the end of the semester.

“We have them in college, and the 18 to 24 population is growing in positivity,” Cuomo noted. “Well, we have them in schools, so why don’t we use the schools as the base for the vaccine? It makes all the sense in the world.

 “We have the staff at the schools, you have the students there, so let’s vaccinate them at the school,” he added. “This is a moment of opportunity. We have COVID on the run, but we still have to make it a reality.”  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.