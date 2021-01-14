Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Schools

COVID-19: New Positive Case Reported At High School In Westchester

Zak Failla
Irvington High School
Irvington High School Photo Credit: File

A Westchester high school is set to reopen for in-person learning this week despite a newly confirmed positive COVID-19 case in a student or staffer.

Irvington Schools Superintendent Kristopher Harrison issued an alert on Thursday, Jan. 14 advising that a member of the Irvington High School community has tested positive for the virus.

Despite the new case, Harrison announced that Irvington High School will be reopening for in-person learning, as scheduled, on Friday, Jan. 15.

Harrison said that anyone who may have been exposed has been notified by a school staff member during contact tracing.

“Individuals who had close contact with the positive case will be personally notified by a school staff member and provided with guidance as to how to proceed according to New York State Department of Health guidelines,” he wrote. “If one is not directly affected by the positive case, no such notification will occur. General information notices will be provided in all cases.”

Since the state began tracking confirmed COVID-19 cases in schools, Irvington has reported a total of 46 positive cases - 38 in students, eight in teachers - confirmed across the school district.

The most cases have been reported at the high school (15 total), followed by Irvington Middle School (13), Dows Lane School (11), and Main Street School (seven). 

