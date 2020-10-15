COVID-19: New Hudson Valley Elementary School Goes Remote After Students Test Positive

An elementary school in Westchester will be transitioning to its remote learning model after two students already in isolation due to COVID-19 began experiencing mild symptoms.

Eric Rauschenbach, the Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services at the Scarsdale School District announced that the Quaker Ridge Elementary School will be temporarily closed down due to students and staff that need to quarantine due to possible exposure.

Before going remote on Thursday, Oct. 15, Quaker Ridge had been utilizing its hybrid learning model, with two alternating cohorts attending classes to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.

The district reported that it found out about the students displaying symptoms shortly before 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

The two students currently in quarantine are awaiting COVID-19 test results, Rauschenbach said, while the district and county Department of Health has begun contact tracing and will alert anyone who possibly may have been exposed.

“This morning the school will contact the families who may have been in contact with the students so they can take precautionary steps while awaiting confirmation of the test results,” he wrote in a letter to parents. “Should test results come back positive the district will work with the Department of Health to immediately contact trace and inform affected families.”

