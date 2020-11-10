COVID-19: More Students, Staffer At Hudson Valley Schools Test Positive

Five new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in three Westchester schools.

Interim New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said that two students at Henry Barnard Early Childhood Center have tested positive for the virus, as has a second student at Columbus Elementary School and a classroom aide at Columbus.

Additionally, a student at Trinity Elementary School has tested positive.

There have now been a total of 33 students and staffers within the New Rochelle School District, according to the New York State COVID-19 schools “Report Card.”

Marrero said that one Barnard student had not been in class for a week, while the other came to school on Friday, Nov. 6, and was immediately brought to the school’s nurse and then the isolation room without taking part in class.

One teacher, one isolation room monitor, and three other students who were on the bus with the student are the only direct contacts.

On Friday, the teacher and students were advised to remain home today while awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The Columbus student, in “Cohort B,” was in the building last on Thursday, Nov. 8 all day and on Friday until 9:06 a.m., when the student went home feeling ill.

The student’s class was proactively closed on Monday, Nov. 9 as the school did not expect to receive the results from a COVID-19 test the student took on Friday. Three students and four staff members were in contact with the student.

The aide was last in the building on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

“The classroom that the aide was assigned to was told to quarantine on (Monday,) Oct. 28, after exposure to a presumed positive student on (Monday) Oct. 26,” Marrero wrote in a message to parents. "The staff member subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

“As such, the classroom is expected to remain in quarantine through Tuesday, Nov. 10. Some members of the classroom returned to the building today, but will be instructed to remain home.”

Marrero noted that the “Hybrid A” student at Trinity had already been quarantined after being exposed to the virus outside of school.

“Barnard and Columbus schools have made all the necessary communications to the families of the students and the teachers,” he said. “The contacts will not be permitted in the building for the duration of their required quarantine.”

