COVID-19: Hudson Valley High School Goes Remote Amid Rise In Cases

A Hudson Valley high school will be transitioning to its distance learning model for the rest of the year due to an unsettling rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

In Putnam County, district officials in Carmel announced that they would be closing the high school through the rest of the year, with the intention to reopen to in-person learning when Winter Break is over on Monday, Jan. 3.

Classes were originally slated to be held in person through Thursday, Dec. 23. The holiday break for students will still take place Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31, as scheduled

"Our plan is to resume in-person learning for high school students on January 3, after the holiday break," the district said in a statement posted on its website.

Between Thursday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 15, there were 81 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the high school, including nearly 60 in the past week, according to officials.

In total, the district has recorded 167 positive COVID-19 cases during the fall semester, including 54 high school students, two teachers, and two staff members.

It is unclear how many students or staff members have been forced to quarantine due to becoming a close contact with someone exposed to the virus.

“We have worked hard to do all that we can to keep our schools open and safe for our students and staff," district officials wrote in a message to parents. "However, increases in positive cases among students and staff, close contact quarantines, and staffing shortages have become a challenge at Carmel High School this week.”

