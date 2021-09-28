Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Scattered Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Region
Schools

COVID-19: Here's How To Check Cases In Rockland County School Districts

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
New Yorkers can now track the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in their schools and school districts.
New Yorkers can now track the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in their schools and school districts. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

New Yorkers can now track the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in their schools and school districts.

The state's COVID-19 School Report Card dashboard is back for the 2021-22 school year.

It includes positive cases by date, number of tests administered by the school, and more.

People can enter in the school or district name and see the most recent data reported by the school on testing and cases. They can also track trends over time.

"The school COVID-19 report card will help the state as we keep track of infections and trends among students, teachers, staff to provide additional information," said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, Sept. 27. "Keeping our children safe and healthy is our number one priority - we can do that by wearing a mask, washing our hands, and getting vaccinated if we are eligible to be. Our vaccines have proven effective and safe, they are free and readily available."

The state reported a total of 4,004 new COVID-19 cases and 128,700 tests in its update on Monday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.