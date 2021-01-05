COVID-19: Error Allows Employees At Area Private School Access To Vaccine, Report Says

Nearly a dozen faculty and staff at a private school received the COVID-19 vaccination ahead of health care professionals and long-term care residents due to an email error.

On Monday, Jan. 4, Head of School at The Williams School Mark Fader said that 11 faculty and staff had taken the vaccine after the school was informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the employees were eligible to participate in one of the first rounds of vaccinations, the New London Day reported.

In response, the school provided a list of faculty and staff to the CDC and all 53 employees received an email with instructions on how to schedule a vaccination.

The Williams School in New London provides private college-prep education to students in grades 6-12.

On Dec. 29, Fader said he learned from the local board of health that school faculty and staff received the CDC emails in error. It is unclear how this mistake was made.

The Williams School alerted employees to cancel any vaccination plans, but 11 members had already received the treatment. The employees who had taken their first doses of the vaccine will be allowed to take the necessary second doses.

