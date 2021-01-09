COVID-19: District In Area Delays Start Of School Year

A school district in the area has rescheduled the first day of school, moving the start date to deal with COVID-19-related issues.

During a meeting on Monday, Aug. 30, the Newburgh Enlarged City School District voted to change the beginning of the school year to Thursday, Sept. 9, according to a letter to the community from the district.

Schools had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Under the new schedule, Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2, will now be Superintendent’s Conference days.

Friday, Sept. 3, will be an emergency day and the district will be closed, with the exception of some essential personnel.

The additional time will allow the district to receive supplies to add more indoor and outdoor seating to maintain additional physical distancing during meal times, said acting Superintendent Ed Forgit.

The time will also allow ground crews and custodial staff an opportunity to better prepare all facilities during those days for this adjustment.

The decision to delay the opening was based on information provided by the state Department of Health and long-term mitigation planning, Forgit said.

"I also recognize the inconvenience this may have caused with regards to childcare and assure you that timely communication will be a priority for our team if/when any new guidance is received that changes our current model," he added.

The online district calendar has been updated to reflect the changes.

The district also encouraged parents to consider vaccines for their children who are of age. The district is offering vaccination distribution dates for the Pfizer vaccine that is authorized for people 12 years of age and older.

Sign-up information can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.