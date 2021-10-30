Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Not Over Yet: Second Round Of Soaking Rain Will Sweep Through Region Heading Into Halloween
Schools

COVID-19: College Enrollment Saw Biggest Two-Year Drop In Half A Century

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Student enrollment in colleges continues to decline in the United States with no signs of recovery from a COVID-19 related decline in 2020, according to a new report.
Student enrollment in colleges continues to decline in the United States with no signs of recovery from a COVID-19 related decline in 2020, according to a new report. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

Student enrollment in colleges across the United States continues to decline with no signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic-related decline in 2020, according to a new report. 

This year's fall undergraduate enrollment numbers were down 3.2 percent nationwide, National Clearinghouse Student Research Center said in a report on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The previous fall, enrollment fell by 3.4 percent, the research center said. 

According to CNBC, this is the largest two-year enrollment drop the country has seen in 50 years. 

While undergraduate enrollment fell across all sectors, the research center said private, nonprofit four-year students fell only 0.7 percent, as 4.3 percent more students enrolled in colleges that are highly selective.

The research center also reported that while undergraduate enrollment shows no signs of bouncing back, graduate enrollment has grown, 2.1 percent above 

Graduate enrollment continued to grow, reaching 2.1 percent above last fall’s level, for a total growth of 5.3 percent over two years.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.