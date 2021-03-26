COVID-19: Area High School Sees Week-Long Spike In Cases

A small Hudson Valley school district is contending with a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the most new cases at its high school.

In the past week, from Friday, March 19 through Thursday, March 25, the Spackenkill High School in Poughkeepsie has reported 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and staffers, while there were 16 reported the week before.

Of the new cases, nine were from students on-site, while 20 students were off-site. One staff member on-site and one off-campus.

Spackenkill High School has a total of 351 students and staffers districtwide, 231 of whom have been on campus.

Districtwide, since the state began tracking COVID-19 in September, Spackenkill has reported a total of 84 - 61 students and 23 staff members - positive cases.

A breakdown of positive cases in the district, according to the New York State Schools 'Report Card':

Hagan Elementary School: 17 total; 10 students, seven staff members;

Nassau Elementary School: Eight total; five students, three staff members;

Orville A. Todd Middle School: 24 total; 17 students, seven staff members;

Spackenkill High School: 35 total; 29 students, six staff members.

