Construction Starts On Hudson Valley School Named For Supreme Court Justice

Officials have broken ground at a new Westchester school named for a groundbreaking Supreme Court justice.

In Yonkers, construction has begun on a new school named in honor of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Bronx native who is the first Latina to sit on the bench.

Upwards of 700 pre-K through eighth-grade students are expected to attend the school on McLean Avenue once it is completed, one of three new schools planned for the city in the coming years.

Construction is expected to be complete in time for the 2023 school year, according to officials. It will represent the first new public school built in Yonkers in two decades.

Among the highlights planned for the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School will feature multifunctional spaces including the following, according to the district:

Multi-purpose gymnasium & meeting room with stage;

Full-size basketball court & locker rooms;

Cafeteria & meeting room with full kitchen;

Health suite;

Children learning, growing, and thriving.

The school will also offer health and dental exams to kids, with two rooms dedicated to that, plus a separate area with a full kitchen available for families to use at night and on weekends.

Medical and dental services will be available to families who cannot otherwise afford them, officials noted.

“We officially broke ground on Yonkers' newest school, Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community School, on McLean Avenue (and) Lawrence Street,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

“The Justice School is the first new public school to be built in 20 years,” he continued. “I can't wait for the opening during the 2023-2024 school year.”

