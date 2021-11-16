Alert Issued After Threat Made Targeting Area Middle School

School officials in a Westchester district are on high alert after a post on social media threatening violence was made online.

In New Rochelle, Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Edwards-Thomas issued a statement on Tuesday, Nov. 16 regarding a message on social media from a student threatening to carry out an act of violence in the building.

Edwards-Thomas said that the threat was investigated by the New Rochelle Police Department, which determined that there was no credible threat.

“Today’s school session remains on schedule,” Edwards-Thomas stated. “As always, the school district takes any threat seriously. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority.”

