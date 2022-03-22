11-Year-Old In Hudson Valley Accused Of Making Snapchat Threat Targeting School

An 11-year-old girl has been identified as the social media user who made a threat on Snapchat targeting a Hudson Valley school district, officials announced.

In Dutchess County, the Poughkeepsie City School District announced that a minor has been identified as the person responsible for making a threat through the social media platform on Tuesday, March 22.

A spokesperson for the district said that the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department was notified by the FBI at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning about a threat of a shooting that was flagged by Snapchat stemming from the city.

Snapchat was able to provide law enforcement officials with information that led local police and the FBI to the home in the City of Poughkeepsie where the post originated.

The girl - whose name has not been released under federal law - was issued a ticket to make an appearance in Dutchess County Family Court at a later date.

No formal charges were announced.

“We are thankful for the quick thinking and action of Snapchat, the FBI, and City of Poughkeepsie Police Department for averting any potential issues in our schools,” Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser said.

“We hope all Poughkeepsie City School District students will learn from the awful mistake this student made and understand that the improper use of social media will lead to law enforcement and judicial involvement in addition to disciplinary action outlined in the District’s Code of Conduct.”

Police in the area are also still investigating weekend threats that were made against the Poughkeepsie middle and high schools, resulting in both buildings transitioning to remote learning to start the week.

School officials said that additional updates on the threats against those schools and the return to in-person learning will be forthcoming.

