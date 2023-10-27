School Swatting Attacks In Hudson Valley: Rep. Lawler Proposes Longer Prison Sentences

Lawler, who represents New York's 17th congressional district which includes all or parts of Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, and Westchester counties, announced his proposal on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The proposed legislation, called the Schools Want Accountability for Threats (SWAT) Act, would increase the penalty for a school swatting attack targeting a school to up to 20 years in prison, according to Lawler's office.

Lawler's proposal was made in response to a rise in swatting incidents, which victimized 500 schools across the country in 2022, including several in the Hudson Valley.

"As the father of a little girl who will soon be entering into the school system, I have zero tolerance for anyone who would threaten the safety and wellbeing of our children," Lawler said, adding, "Swatting incites terror among parents, traumatizes students and teachers, delays classroom instruction, and often results in the unnecessary deployment of law enforcement."

"It is critical that we give prosecutors the resources to hold these criminals accountable for the full extent of their crimes and prevent threats against schools in the first place," Lawler continued.

The SWAT Act proposal is endorsed by the American Association of School Administrators, the National Association of School Resource Officers, and the International Union of Police Associations. It is also co-sponsored by New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew; Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson; Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks; and New York Rep. Anthony D'Esposito.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.