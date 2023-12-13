New Update: Classes Canceled For Day At School In Orange County After Violent Attack

A school in the Hudson Valley has been closed for the day following a violent attack in which two students were injured in a reported stabbing.

The incident occurred in Orange County around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown.

"We have just completed a full physical grid check of the entire Monhagen Middle School campus," said school officials. "The situation was isolated to one area of the building."

All roads leading to the school will remain closed until after the buses are dismissed from the MMS campus. No parents will be allowed on campus.

"We appreciate your support and understanding in this difficult time," school officials said. "We will continue to update our community utilizing the website and our school Facebook account."

Maple Hill Elementary School is operating on a normal schedule today. They will remain on a lockout until further notice. In an abundance of caution, there is an increased police presence at and around area schools today.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the young people who were injured and affected in today’s incident and our entire Monhagen Middle School community," they added.

Original story:

Police in the Hudson Valley have locked down a school after two people were injured and are hospitalized.

The incident occurred in Orange County around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown.

Middletown Police said the scene is still active and law enforcement is maintaining security and investigating the incident.

There are two injuries and they are being treated at the hospital, police said.

More information will follow when it becomes available, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.