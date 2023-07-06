School District In Hudson Valley Names HS Alum As New Superintendent

Dr. Daniel Erceg was unanimously approved to take the helm of the Saugerties Central School District in Ulster County at a special Board of Education meeting held on Tuesday, June 27.

A Saugerties resident, Erceg graduated from Saugerties High School in 2002, officials said.

"We are confident that Dr. Erceg's experience, expertise, and vision will greatly contribute to the success and growth of our schools," said Board President Robert Thomann.

Erceg is replacing Kirk Reinhardt, who resigned from his position in March.

According to Erceg, he holds a doctor of education degree in educational leadership from Russell Sage College in Albany and Troy.

His career includes teaching math in Hawaii and serving as assistant director of math, science, and technology in the Kingston school district.

He also served as vice principal at J. Watson Bailey Middle School in Kingston.

From Kingston, Erceg moved to his alma mater Saugerties High School where he worked as assistant principal, director of human resources, and then as deputy superintendent for the district before becoming interim superintendent.

Erceg is already hard at work in Saugerties.

