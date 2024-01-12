School Bus Driver Seriously Injured In Hudson Valley Crash With Tractor-Trailer, Police Say

The incident took in Orange County around 8:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 12, in Wallkill on Route 211, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. The operator of the school bus was extricated from and flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. The operator of the tractor-trailer was not injured, Nevel said.

Route 211 is closed in both directions.

This is an ongoing investigation.

