Scattered Storms, Some Severe, Could Put Damper On Weekend

The time frame for possible scattered storm activity moving from the west to the east on Saturday, Aug. 12 is from about the middle of the afternoon through the evening when the chance will increase.

Some of the storms could have flooding downpours, isolated tornadoes, hail, and wind gusts between 60 and 70 miles per hour. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

It will be clear and dry before and after the possible window for storms.

The high temperature on Friday, Aug. 11 will be in the low to mid-80s with sunny skies.

Saturday will start off mostly sunny on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid-80s.

After the system pushes through, the second half of the weekend will be mostly sunny on Sunday, Aug. 13 with a high temperature in the mid-80s, except in eastern New England, where there could be pop-up storms.

It will remain mostly sunny during the day on Monday, Aug. 14 with a high temperature generally in the low 80s before more unsettled weather is expected to return overnight into Tuesday morning, Aug. 15.

