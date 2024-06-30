Scam Alert: Police In Region Warn Of Fake Jury Duty Phone Calls

The Fairfield County warning was made on Friday, June 28 by police in the town of Ridgefield.

According to the local authorities, several residents had been contacted about attending jury duty by somebody using a phone number with the area code 203.

The scammer claimed to be a Sergeant from the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

Police emphasized that these calls (and sometimes emails) are scams, and that court officers will never ask for information such as a Social Security Number, credit card information, or payment of any kind for failure to appear at jury duty.

They recommended letting calls from unknown numbers go to voicemail and making calls back to the number that is listed on the company’s website — in the jury duty scam case, that means calling the Jury Administration at 1-800-842-8175 for any concerns about attending jury duty.

Furthermore, they urged residents to never give out personal information over the phone and to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agencies.

