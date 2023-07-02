Rounds Of Storms With Gusty Winds Take Aim At Region; Updated July 4th Forecast

Scattered showers are moving across portions of the area Sunday morning, July 2, with thunderstorms expected to develop in the afternoon and evening across the area, National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement.

"There is the potential for a few of the storms to become strong to severe, with strong winds the main threat," the statement, issued early Sunday morning, said.

Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

The cloud cover will keep the high temperature generally in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny on Monday, July 3 with a high temperature rising to the mid to upper 80s and a new round of afternoon and early evening showers and storms expected.

The outlook for Tuesday, July 4 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid-80s.

After an earlier forecast called for Tuesday to remain dry, the latest outlook from the National Weather Service predicts a chance for isolated showers and storms starting in the early afternoon and ending by evening.

The mercury could hit the 90-degree mark on both Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6 with mostly sunny skies both days.

