Rollaway Risk Prompts Recall Of Over 230K Ford Explorers

The recall is for 2020-2022 Ford Explorers. A rear axle mounting bolt is at risk of breaking and could cause the driveshaft to disconnect, the NHTSA said. If this happened while the SUV was in park, the vehicle would roll away.

"A disconnected driveshaft can result in a loss of drive power or a vehicle rollaway if the parking brake is not applied," the federal regulator said in a letter to Ford. "Either of these scenarios can increase the risk of a crash."

Anyone who owns one of the affected SUVs can take it to a Ford dealership to replace the subframe bushing and rear axle bolt. Mechanics will also inspect the rear axle cover and replace it if any damage is found near the bolt hole, the NHTSA said.

There is no charge for these repairs.

Ford will mail letters to the affected customers by Nov. 6. Owners can call the company's customer service at 1-8669-436-7332. The recall number is 23S55.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.