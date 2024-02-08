Rocks Found In Trader Joe's Chicken Meal: USDA

The ready-to-eat chicken 14-ounce packages are labeled as "Trader Joe's Chicken, Lentil and Caramelized Onion Pilaf with Saffron Basmati Rice, Dark Chicken Meat, Dates, and Golden Raisins."

At least one person damaged their teeth after biting down on a rock while eating the meal, and others have reported finding foreign objects in the product to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the USDA said in its alert on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The affected product was produced from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 19 and has the establishment number “P-45322” inside the USDA inspection mark. The meal was sent to stores across the country, the agency said.

Regulators say anyone who purchased this meal should not consume it.

Anyone with questions about food safety can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat with agents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

