Rockland Town Battling Illegal Migrant Housing After 17 'Flophouses' Found

Clarkstown Town Supervisor George Hoehmann said Thursday, Oct. 18 during a press conference that in Rockland County, Clarkstown is battling illegal migrant housing and the Monsey-based management company that oversees them.

The company, First Choice Management, manages 399 properties in Rockland County, with 37 of those in Clarkstown, Hoehmann said.

"We are concerned about 17 of these homes in the town," Hoehmann said. "We are taking the unprecedented action of going into State Supreme Court to seek an order to gain immediate access into these homes."

Their goal is to find out how many people are living in the homes and if violations exist. He also said the management had ignored past violations when posted in the past.

The supervisor hopes to seek direct action against the management company which appears, he said to be "systematically violating building and zoning laws."

Hoehmann pointed to one home that was inspected in September that had 34 migrants living in it.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

