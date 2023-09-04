Partly Cloudy 83°

Rockland Resident Ticketed After Woman Struck, Severely Injured In ShopRite Parking Lot

A Hudson Valley resident was ticketed after a woman was knocked unconscious by an SUV in the parking lot of a ShopRite in northern New Jersey.

The victim was struck by the Cadillac Escalade with New York plates in this photo. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for Daily Voice
by Josh Lanier & Cecilia Levine

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 in Bergen County  in the lot of the eastbound Route 4 supermarket in Paramus.

The 77-year-old Hackensack woman was unresponsive after being struck by a Cadillac Escalade, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Police and members of Paramus EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures before she was rushed by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac, an 81-year-old Rockland County man from Tappan, was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian, Guidetti said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was expected to dispatch its Fatal Accident Investigations Unit given the severity of the victim's injuries.

Guidetti urged drivers to drive slowly, scan for pedestrians, and back out slowly in parking lots. He also urged drivers not to drive the wrong way down aisles, and, most importantly, "Put down your phone."

