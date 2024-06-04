Fair 78°

Rockland Man Exposes Himself In Women's Restroom At Public Park: Police

A 51-year-old Hudson Valley man faces charges after exposing himself inside a women's restroom at a Westchester County park, police announced.

The incident happened at Rye Town Park, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The arrest stemmed from an incident on Sunday, June 2 around 8 p.m., when a woman entered the restroom at Rye Town Park and found a man inside committing a lewd act with his pants down, according to the City of Rye Police Department. 

After speaking with witnesses, the department arrested Rockland County resident Kim Governali of Nanuet, age 51, and charged him with public lewdness. 

He was later released on his own recognizance and will appear in Rye City Court on Tuesday, June 18. 

