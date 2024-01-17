Rockland County Man Sentenced For Stabbing Missing Person To Death, Hiding Body

Rockland County resident Joseph Janulewicz, age 65, of West Nyack, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 17 to 15 years in prison for the Friday, June 10, 2022 murder of Brian Romney, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.

A relative of Romney's filed a missing person report in Orange County with the Village of Greenwood Lake Police Department, when he did not arrive at his relative’s home as expected on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and had not been in communication with his family and friends since the morning of that date, the DA's Office said.

The New York State Police were requested to assist in the missing person investigation. A vehicle belonging to Romney was located on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in West Nyack, close to East Street.

New York State Police served a search warrant at 35 East St., in West Nyack and discovered Romney's body concealed in a tarp inside a storage room at the home of Janulewicz, the DA said.

Romney suffered multiple stab wounds to his person, and the Office of the Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, officials said.

When pleading guilty, Janulewicz admitted to stabbing Romney, causing his death and wrapping his body in a blue trap and hiding it, the DA's Office said.

District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said, “The defendant is now off the streets and will be serving a lengthy prison term for his actions.”

