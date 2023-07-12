Rockland County Man Nabbed Using Fake ID Attempting To Cash $60K Check, Police Say

The incident took place in Rockland County on Wednesday, July 5 at the TD Bank in Stony Point at 82 S. Liberty St.

According to Lt. Greg Becker of the Stony Point Police, Jeremy Pierre, age 23, of New City, was charged with the crime following an investigation that found the driver's license was a fake.

He was charged with attempted grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument and released with an appearance ticket as per Criminal Justice Reform guidelines

