Rockland County Man Charged In St. Patrick's Day Slashing

Rockland County resident Eddie Sanchez of Nyack was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon on Monday, March 29, for the Sunday, March 17 attack, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II.

According to Walsh, Sanchez engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim, a 46-year-old resident of Orangetown, when he pulled a knife, hid it behind his back, and then slashed the victim across the face.

The victim, who has not been identified, sustained a deep wound on the left side of his lower cheek extending approximately 4 inches to his chin, which required 30 stitches to his face, the DA's Office said.

Sanchez immediately fled in a maroon-colored vehicle, which was located shortly after in Nyack Plaza with Sanchez in the passenger seat and a large "buck" knife in the passenger's side compartment door, they added.

"Extreme acts of violence like this will not be tolerated in our community," Walsh said. "People going about their daily activities in our village's main streets and thoroughfares must be and feel safe at all times. My office is committed to holding the defendant accountable for his actions."

Sanchez faces a mandatory minimum of five years in state prison and a maximum of 25 years in state prison if convicted on the assault charge.

Sanchez is currently on probation in Rockland County, stemming from another assault conviction.

