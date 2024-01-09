Rockland County Issues Severe Weather Alert

Rockland County government officials stated on Tuesday, Jan. 9 the system is expected to bring flooding rainfall, strong to damaging winds, moderate to locally major coastal flooding, and major shoreline impacts starting 6 p.m. Tuesday into 6 a.m. Wednesday (the most severe hitting between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.).

According to the National Weather Service, the storm may bring 4 plus inches of rain, widespread moderate to major river flooding threats, and maximum wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

All residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay off the roadways while those who need to travel are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to any temporary signage or traffic instructions in place, county officials urged.

The County Highway Department crews are continuing to check and clear the thousands of catch basins throughout Rockland to ensure no debris would prevent water from draining. Clogged catch basins can also be reported to our Highway Department at 845-638-5060.

“We encourage residents to report any issues with road conditions or any other storm-related concerns to proper authorities,” said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. “We also extend our sincere appreciation to the public works staff, emergency responders, and road maintenance teams who always go above and beyond during challenging periods like these for the safety and wellbeing of our residents.”

Other state departments on standby include:

Department of Transportation which will be monitoring flooding on high-risk roads for any needed road closures.

Office of Fire Prevention and Control has resources stationed in the Hudson Valley including weather response vehicles and swift water rescue teams on standby.

Emergency Operations Center in Albany will be monitoring the storm as well and in direct contact with Rockland County fire and emergency services.

Orange & Rockland Utilities reminds the public not to touch or approach any downed wire and always assume it is energized and dangerous and report it to O&R immediately at 1-877-434-4100.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.