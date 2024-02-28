Rockland Cook Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child In Bergen

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said John Mark Dillon, 60, who currently lives in Piermont, sexually assaulted the youngster at least twice in Northvale, where records show he’d previously lived.

The prosecutor didn’t provide dates.

Dillon remained held in the Rockland County Correctional Center in New City, pending extradition to New Jersey, following his arrest in Orangeburg on Monday, Feb. 26.

He's charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, as well as child endangerment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.