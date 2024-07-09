Babysitter Admits Raping, Murdering 3-Year-Old NY Girl Found Covered In Bleach

Rensselaer County resident Robert Fisher, age 34, of Rensselaer, pleaded guilty to murder and rape on Tuesday, July 9, in the death of Josefina Cunningham.

According to prosecutors, emergency crews were called to the girl's Rensselaer home near Broadway and Tracy Street on July 7, 2023, after relatives found her not breathing.

Josefina’s mother found her lying lifeless on the floor, foaming at the mouth and drenched in bleach, the girl's brother, Jay Quan Stewart, told NoTearsForBlackGirls.com.

She was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.

Fisher was a trusted friend of the family and was babysitting the girl at the time, Stewart told the blog.

He was indicted three weeks later following an extensive investigation involving multiple agencies.

Police determined that he had raped the girl sometime between 8 p.m. on July 6 and 7:20 a.m. on July 7, and caused her death during the act, WRGB reports.

In court Tuesday, Fisher pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree rape.

He is expected to be sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 6.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the child,” Rensselaer Police Chief Warren Famiglietti said. “This horrible incident has affected many people in many different ways.”

