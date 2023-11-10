Roadwork Alert: Route 9W Stretch To Be Closed In Both Directions In Rockland County

A busy stretch of Route 9W in Rockland County will be closed in both directions between Valentine Avenue and Highland Avenue in the town of Orangetown on Saturday, Nov.11, between 7 a.m. and noon to facilitate maintenance activities.

Anticipate delays and follow the posted detour using Route 59, Route 303 and Route 340, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said. Local residents will be able to access their properties.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

