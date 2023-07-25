Road Rage: Orange County Man Rams Car, Threatens Driver On I-87, Police Say

The incident took place in Westchester County around 2:25 p.m., Friday, July 21 on I-87 in the city of Yonkers.

According to Trooper Tara McCormick, an investigation determined that Ruben D. Luciano, age 48, of the village of Florida, in Orange County, rear-ended a vehicle following a road rage incident, in which he reportedly exited his vehicle and threatened the other driver with an edged weapon.

Responding troopers discovered Luciano was in possession of the edged weapon, as well as a utility knife, McCormick said.

Luciano was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of criminal [possession of a weapon (previous conviction) felony

Menacing

Various traffic tickets

Luciano was remanded to the Westchester County Jail due to having three prior felony convictions.

