Road Rage: Man Cuts Other Driver With Large Knife After Crash In Orange County, Police Say

A 24-year-old man has been slapped with assault charges after attacking a victim who he had been involved in a collision with in the Hudson Valley, police announced. 

The incident happened following a crash on Route 211 in Wallkill near the ramp to eastbound Route 17.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Orange County resident Jahri Evans, of the town of Wallkill, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in connection with the assault that happened earlier in the day, state police said. 

According to authorities, just before around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Evans and another 24-year-old Wallkill man were involved in a collision on Route 211 near the ramp to Route 17 eastbound. 

After both cars came to a stop, Evans and the other driver left their vehicles and began a physical altercation, police said.

As the fight progressed, Evans began assaulting the victim with a large knife, inflicting several cuts on him. Evans then drove away from the scene, according to authorities. 

He was later pulled over on westbound I-84 in Wawayanda and taken into custody without incident. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill for non-life-threatening injuries.

Evans was charged with: 

  • First-degree assault;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Tampering with physical evidence;
  • Second-degree menacing. 

He was later arraigned at Central Arraignment. His bail was set at $20,000 cash bail and $40,000 bond, police said. 

