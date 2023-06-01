Road Closure Alert: Section Of Route 9W To Close In Rockland County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Rockland County motorists to expect Route 9W to close in both directions between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the Town of Orangetown on Saturday, June 3, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

DOT officials said motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing Route 59, Route 303, and Route 340. Local residents will be able to access their properties.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, DOT officials said.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or download the free 511NY mobile app.

