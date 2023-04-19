Road Closure Alert: Route 59 In Rockland County Set For Improvements

The state Department of Transportation says motorists should expect the right lane to close along Route 59 westbound, between Grandview Avenue and I-87 in the town of Clarkstown, beginning Thursday, April 20 at 9 a.m., through Tuesday, April 25 at 9 a.m., to accommodate the project.

Motorists should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, or visit www.511NY.org.

