Newest Update: Road Closed After Kindergarten Student Fatally Struck Near Hudson Valley School

A busy road in Westchester is closed as authorities investigate a crash involving a school bus that left a kindergarten student dead.

The incident happened on Thursday morning, June 20 after the student and his mother were struck by a vehicle while walking to the Mamaroneck Avenue School on Mamaroneck Avenue, according to the Mamaroneck Union Free School District.

The child and his mother were hit by a school bus, according to a report from ABC 7.

The student was killed in the crash, while his mother is now being treated at a nearby hospital, school officials said.

In a statement, the district said the Mamaroneck community is "heartbroken" by the incident:

"There is nothing more difficult for a community to experience than the loss of life," the district said, adding, "We also know that the death of a child is particularly difficult for other children to process."

The district is now mobilizing social workers and psychologists at the Mamaroneck Avenue School in addition to working with the Larchmont Mamaroneck Community Counseling Center, the Bereavement Center of Westchester, and other school psychologists and social workers.

Additionally, the district is in the process of planning a place where families can gather for support and community.

Families in the community will have an opportunity to meet with mental health professionals on Friday, June 21 at noon in the Mamaroneck Avenue School building.

As a result of the crash, Mamaroneck Avenue is now closed between North Barry Ave extension and Jefferson Avenue as authorities investigate the crash, Mamaroneck Police announced around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Mamaroneck schools will be dismissed on their regular schedules on Thursday. Community members are asked to not come to the Mamaroneck Avenue School at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

