Rite Aid Plans To Close 400-Plus Stores, Report Says

The drugstore chain is now negotiating with creditors to formulate a bankruptcy plan that would include liquidating a substantial portion of its more than 2,100 drugstores, The Wall Street Journal says.

Rite Aid is facing over $3 billion in debt and more than a thousand federal lawsuits alleging it oversupplied opioids, the report said.

Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.

