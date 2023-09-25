Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 57°

Rite Aid Plans To Close 400-Plus Stores, Report Says

Rite Aid will close 400 to 500 stores as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, according to a new report.

Rite Aid
Rite Aid Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The drugstore chain is now negotiating with creditors to formulate a bankruptcy plan that would include liquidating a substantial portion of its more than 2,100 drugstores, The Wall Street Journal says.

Rite Aid is facing over $3 billion in debt and more than a thousand federal lawsuits alleging it oversupplied opioids, the report said.

Founded 61 years ago in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Rite Aid moved its headquarters to Philadelphia in 2022.

