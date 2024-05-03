Return Of Cooler Air Will Be Followed By New Round Of Rain: Weekend Outlook, 5-Day Forecast

According to the National Weather Service, Friday, May 3 will be cooler, with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s and partly sunny skies.

The weekend won't be a complete washout with dry conditions throughout the day on Saturday, May 4 as clouds increase. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Unsettled weather will arrive overnight with showers possible.

Sunday, May 5, will be mostly cloudy and cooler with periods of rain and showers during the afternoon and evening.

It will be raw with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s.

Warm air returns on Monday, May 6 with high temps in the mid-70s. It will be cloudy throughout the day with a chance for morning showers.

The outlook for Tuesday, May 7 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-70s.

