Rescuers Search NJ/NY State Line After Missing Person's Car Is Found Atop Palisades

Palisades Interstate Parkway police found the unoccupied white 2022 Mazda CX-5 parked at the Alpine Lookout on the New Jersey side of the state line around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

Members of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Drone and K-9 units joined PIP detectives and uniformed officers at the scene, the lieutenant said.

A dog led them from the car to an area along the cliffs’ edge, prompting a call to the New Jersey Search and Rescue Team, he said.

Although nothing was found, Walter said checks of the area above, below and along the Palisades will continue as part of a joint investigation by PIP detectives and their colleagues at the NYPD’s First Precinct in downtown Manhattan.

