Repeat Spring Valley Armed Robber Nabbed, Hit With Federal Charges

Orange County resident 40-year-old, Adham Mohamed El-Gamal, of Harriman, was arrested on Wednesday, July 12 for the robberies which took place on Monday, July 10 in Rockland County in Spring Valley.

According to Spring Valley Police Det. Matt Galli, El-Gamal, wearing a mask, walked into the Next Gas Station at 146 N. Main St., Spring Valley, around 1 a.m. on Monday, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money.

The victim complied with his demands and El-Gamal left the area before police could arrive, Galli said.

Later the same day around 11 a.m., Spring Valley Police responded to 75 N Main St., for a report of an attempted robbery.

A man who appeared to be the same suspect, from the earlier entered Jac-Variedades Inc. and demanded money from the employee.

Galli said the employee became alarmed and pushed the panic button which caused El-Gamal to flee the area without any cash.

About an hour and a half later, El-Gamal entered the Metro PCS Store at 12 S. Central Ave., in Spring Valley, and again pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

The employee complied with the demand, and again El-Gamal left before the police arrived, Galli said.

After an extensive investigation, the Spring Valley Police and FBI New York Westchester Safe Streets Task Force were able to apprehend El-Gamal, at his home in Harriman.

A loaded handgun was also located, Galli said.

El-Gamal was charged with two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and Attempted Hobbs Act robbery. He was also charged with federal weapons violations.

He was brought before a federal magistrate at the Southern District of New York Federal Court House in White Plains where he was remanded to federal custody.

