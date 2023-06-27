Repeat Offender Gets More Than Decade In Prison For Role In Orange County Shooting

Orange County resident Wayne Lewis, age 36, of Middletown, was sentenced on Monday, June 26 to 12 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to a weapons charge in connection to a shooting in December 2022, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced.

According to Hoovler, on the day of the shooting, Dec. 21, 2022, Lewis and a co-defendant were captured on surveillance video in the area of Park Circle in Middletown.

At this location, Lewis handed a gun to the co-defendant, who used it to shoot a man in the leg and cause non-fatal injuries.

An investigation into the shooting then determined Lewis had been involved in the incident, leading to his arrest.

Lewis pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon for trying to possess the gun used in the shooting, according to Hoovler's office.

The maximum term of Lewis's sentence was extended to life imprisonment as the result of his criminal history, which includes two violent felony convictions.

Additionally, Lewis was also sentenced to a concurrent nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to Hoovler.

Hoovler said that violent offenders like Lewis must be "identified, arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced to terms of imprisonment to keep our streets safe."

"We will continue to pursue lengthy sentences for those who illegally carry and use dangerous weapons," Hoovler continued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.