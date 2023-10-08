Recall Issued For Multivitamin Brand Because Of Improper Packaging

Nutraceutical Corporation announced the recall for 85,300 units of its Solaray Liposomal Multivitamins because the packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

The recalled supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA), the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

This recall involves:

Solaray Universal Multivitamin in 60 and 120 counts,

Solaray Liposomal Women's in 60 and 120 counts,

Solaray Liposomal Women's 50+ Multivitamin in 120 counts.

The bottles are a clear silver color with white pop-top lids. The white label on the front of the bottles displays the Solaray logo, product name, product type, and size count.

The 60-count bottles are contained in cartons, which are substantially similar in appearance to the bottles inside. All lots are included in the recall.

The recalled products were sold nationwide from April 2022 through July 2023 at health food stores, including Natural Groceries by Vitamin Cottage, Sprouts Farmer’s Market, Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods, and Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, and other stores.

Consumers should immediately store the recalled multivitamins in a safe location out of reach and sight of children and contact Nutraceutical Corporation for instructions on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund or a product replacement with the proper child-resistant packaging.

The replaced product will be identical to the existing product aside from the new lid.

For more information, visit solaray.com/pages/recall, e-mail info@nutracorp.com, or call 800-227-6063 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.

