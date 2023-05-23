Recall Issued For Deli Meat Distributed In Several States, Including New York

Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling approximately 15,165 pounds of ready-to-eat mortadella deli meat products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The product may contain pistachio (tree nuts), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat mortadella deli meat products were produced on March 27, 2023, March 30, 2023, and April 4, 2023.

Click this link from the USDA to view product labels.

The items were shipped to distribution centers in New York, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, and Michigan for use in retail delis and food service locations.

The following products are subject to recall:

Various weight cases of "MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA" with product code 10307, lot code BE170418, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of "IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA" with EST 224, "BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT" date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170418.

Various weight cases of "MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA" with product code 10307, lot code BE170560, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 02 containing 7.6 kgs. clear plastic packages of "IMPORTED MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA" with EST 224, "BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT" date of 2023 AU 02, and lot code BE170560.

Various weight cases of "MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA" with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170422, BEST BEFORE 2023 JL 27 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of "MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA" with EST 224, "BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT" date of 2023 JL 27, and lot code BE170422.

Various weight cases of "MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA" with product code 21130, Lot Code BE170668, BEST BEFORE 2023 AU 08 containing 4 kgs. clear plastic packages of "MASTRO MORTADELLA PRODUCT OF CANADA" with EST 224, "BEST BEFORE MEILLEUR AVANT" date 2023 AU 08, and lot code BE170668.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "224" on the case box.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that a customer observed pistachio nuts in ready-to-eat regular mortadella deli meat products during slicing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in delis and food service locations refrigerators and freezers. Delis and food service locations are urged not to serve these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products and have an allergy to pistachios, should not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Sofina Consumer Hotline at 1-855-763-4621 or Sofina@surecallcc.com.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Shannon Denny, Director of Communications, Sofina Foods Inc., at 416-527-5871 or SDenny@sofinafoods.com.

