Take A Look Inside Matt Damon's Newly Purchased $8.5M Hudson Valley Estate

Excitement is building in Northern Westchester as neighbors await the arrival of the latest Hollywood royalty to join the ranks of many others.

Actor Matt Damon has just bought an $8.5-million estate that spreads across 13.5 acres in the heart of the Town of Bedford.

A peek inside the home shows a sleek, relaxed vibe with lots of natural colors and plenty of class.

Listed by Compass with broker David Turner, the sale closed in June, the listing says.

The home features four bedrooms and 5.5 baths, all filled with natural light and a kitchen done by Christopher Peacock, according to the listing.

The master suite includes a new bath, gym, and coffee bar. A private porch and balcony overlook a stream and spring-fed pond, the listing added.

No word yet on when the 51-year-old star of the big screen will move in along with his wife and four children.

Some of his famous neighbors will include Martha Stewart (Katonah), Richard Gere (now in North Salem after selling his Pound Ridge estate), and David Letterman (North Salem).

